Lancashire recommends.... top independent gyms

As January appears to be the month where gyms experience the highest amount of new joiners, we take a look at the most popular independent gyms in the area.

Readers have voted and here are the top six:

Motivated Fitness, Tarleton

Motivated Fitness, in Church Road, is an exclusive women’s only gym, run by Michelle Whittaker. It caters for all ages and abilities as staff help individuals achieve their goals. The gym offers weekly programmes, healthy diet and lifestyle advice and ante natal and post natal exercise programmes.

Michelle says: “We believe in a no pressure atmosphere. It’s all about having fun and enjoying fitness. One of our key aims is to use exercise to build confidence.

“Programmes are created to suit your individual needs. All our staff are professional and friendly. They are always here to help and guide all our members through their fitness journey.”

More information at http://www.motivatedfitnesstarleton.co.uk.

29Ten Fitness, Blackpool

29Ten Fitness, in Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, offers one-to-one and semi private personal training. It also provides tailored nutritional coaching to men and women who are committed to improving their health and fitness.

For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/29TenFitness



SAS, Leyland

Size and Symmetry, in Clydesdale Place, Moss Side Industrial Estate, is a bodybuilding and strong man gym run by a practicing bodybuilder. It offers a wide range of weight machines, free weight and cardiovascular machines that are needed to help achieve fitness goals. It also has a strongman strip for a challenge. Pay per session and no initial induction fees. For more information visit http://www.sasgym.co.uk.

The Fitness Studio, Longridge

The Fitness Studio, in Berry Lane, specialises in personal training, classes, nutrition and weight loss. It is open from Monday to Saturday, with classes in the morning, late afternoon and early evening. For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/pg/TheFitnessStudioLongridge



PJ Sports and Fitness, Preston

Based in Buller Avenue, PJ Sport and Fitness is a not for profit organisation which offer classes only. Its aim is to provide fun and social fitness for people who find the gym environment intimidating or stressful. It operates at two Preston primary schools, offering the parents and local community affordable fitness on their doorstep. More info at http://www.facebook.com/pg/pjsportsfitness.

Go Fitness, Blackpool

Go Fitness, based within Blackpool FC Hotel, in Seasiders Way, was launched in 2013.

It prides itself on being much more than a gym, as it is a health and wellbeing centre, focusing on its members.

The centre has qualiﬁed instructors to motivate its clients, performing fitness assessments to ensure training is tailor-made.

The state-of-the-art facilities inlcudes an extensive free weights room.

One-to-one training and group exercise classes, including cycle-fit, abs fast, HIIT and bootcamp, are available. More information at http://www.gofitnessblackpool.com/



To view the vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-gyms-in-lancashire-1-8321553