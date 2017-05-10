Lancashire recommends... pubs with live music

Readers have voted. Here are the top pubs offering live music.

Bootleg Social, Blackpool

Bootleg, in Topping Street, Blackpool, describes itself as an underground late bar for the alternative music scene. Indie, rock, electro, swing, funk and soul bands play as the venue hosts regular music nights. The bar also plays host to poetry nights. Food is served and the venue has a dance floor.

Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool

Waterloo Pub, in Waterloo Road, Blackpool, is run by people who are passionate about music people, hosting touring bands of all genres, including funk, soul, jazz, indie, rock and metal. Its monthly punk nights, which includes some renowned names, are hugely popular. Their music events also give much needed exposure to upcoming support acts.

The music nights are run by Ian Fletcher and The Waterloo owners. The venue’s staging area houses a drum riser and projection screen and the walls and ceiling are adorned with music memorabilia, making it a perfect setting for live shows.

The White Bull Hotel, Great Eccleston

The White Bull Hotel, in The Square, is a traditional pub in the village of Great Eccleston.

It provides live entertainment every Saturday, with karaoke on the first Saturday of the month. The pub also serves food, has a children’s menu and shows sports matches. It also hosts regular quiz nights. Other things to keep people entertained include a pool table, darts board, and two gaming machines.

The Old Town Hall, Poulton

The Old Town Hall, in Church Street, is a popular live music venue in Poulton, hosting a number of touring bands every Saturday evening, plus one Friday each month.

It serves real ale and has a wine bar upstairs, which is available for functions. The pub is family friendly and allows dogs.

The Ferret, Preston

The Ferret, in Fylde Road, offers a range of gig nights each week covering most genres. With a 190 capacity, a new stage and lighting rig and an excellent sound system, it has quickly become a popular venue in Preston.

The Ferret is also famous for its Glastonferret festival - a three-day music festival with bands playing indoors and outdoors and a barbecue. It is a ticketed event, which are on sale now.

The Venue, Cleveleys

The Venue is a privately owned complex of restaurants, bars and a function suite based on the seafront at Cleveleys.

Every weekend, The Venue transforms itself with the latest in sound and light technology into a vibrant location with bands and DJs from 9.30pm until 2am, providing a great place for a celebration or party.

In 2013 The Venue was awarded Taste Lancashire - Highest Quality Assured for its high standards of food, service and ambiance, based within La Mezzaluna Restaurant.

