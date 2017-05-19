Lancashire recommends.... guest houses and B&Bs

Whether you are staying overnight in a different town or need somewhere to put up visiting relatives, here is a list of guest houses and bed and breakfasts as voted by readers.

Inglewood Boutique, Chorley

Inglewood Boutique, in Southport Road, Chorley, is only minutes away from the town centre and train station.

It is a grand Victorian Townhouse combining spacious accommodation with beautifully appointed interiors and is ranked number one for B&Bs in Chorley on Trip Advisor, having won four Certificate of Excellence awards. Inglewood has five individually styled bedrooms and one family suite. It sources its breakfasts from Ashley Farm on Dawber’s Lane and milk and eggs from the local farm. There are also gluten and dairy free options, including Heck sausages, gluten-free bread, cereal and porridge, plus vegetarian sausage and haggis. In 2009 Jackie Finney, co-owner, reached the semi-finals of ITV’s competition to become a panellist in daytime talk show Loose Women.

Cliff Head, Blackpool

Cliff Head is a three-star family-run guest house in Queens Promenade, Blackpool.

All bedrooms are en-suite with sea views and include 22 inch TV/DVDs and coffee making facilities.

There is also a small bar and each guest has their own table in the dining room for breakfast, in accordance to their room number.

Tram and bus stops are located just outside. When the illuminations are on, there is a wonderful view of the set pieces that are located in front of the guest house.

Scott's Guest House, Blackpool

Scott’s Guest House and B&B, in Reads Avenue, Blackpool, was given a Trip Advisor certificate of Excellence in 2014.

It has five rooms, which have been awarded a three star rating from Enjoy England.

It was recently given a EnjoyEngland Breakfast award for its morning offerings, which includes a full English, as well as cereals, fruits and juices. The guest house has a fully licenced bar and a beer garden outside.

Olde Duncombe House, Bilsborrow

The building of Olde Duncombe House, in Bilsborrow, is believed to date back to the 16th Century. It is said that at one time, in the barn attached to the main house (now converted into bedrooms and a lounge) slept the men of Bonnie Prince Charlie. The guest house offers a full English breakfast.

Fifth place was a three-way tie between:

Willow Cottage, Longton

Willow Cottage is a 600 year old cottage set in 20 acres of its own grounds in Thropps Lane West, Longton. All bedrooms have views over the fields, where you will see many birds and Lollipop, their resident horse. Willow Cottage has won various awards for its food and hospitality.

Ashwood Hotel, Preston,

Ashwood Hotel, in Fishergate Hill, is ideal if wanting to stay in the city centre, as it is only minutes away from the train station and the local nightlife.

Jenkinson's Farmhouse B&B, Alston, Clitheroe

Jenkinson's is an olde worlde farmhouse, with oak beams, an inglenook fireplace, Chesterfields, four poster beds and antique furnishings, set in herbaceous gardens in the heart of the Ribble Valley, yet only 10 minutes from M6 (J31).

To view the vote click here



NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends caravan parks. Any suggestions? Email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk