Lancashire recommends... great tapas bars

Readers have voted. Here are the top tapas bars in Lancashire.

Vida Tapas and Bistro, Lytham

Vida, Lytham

Vida Tapas and Bistro, in Church Road, Lytham, topped our online poll, with 29 per cent of votes.

The restaurant offers an eclectic take on traditional tapas with international cuisine, with a modern flare.

The signature dish is Vida’s Almost Famous Asian Ribs.

Salads, sandwiches and desserts are also on the menu.

Open Tuesday to Friday, from 5pm until 10pm; Saturday noon until late and Sunday, 3pm until 8pm.

Booking is advised during busy periods.

Ziggy's Cafe Bar, Blackpool

Ziggy’s Cafe Bar, in Cedar Square, Blackpool, came second in our poll.

Inspired by David Bowie, with memorabilia dedicated to the popular artist, the family-run cafe bar serves afternoon tea, homemade cakes, tapas dishes and sharing boards. It also has a range of coffees, soft drinks and cocktails.

Outdoor seating is also available on warm and sunny days.

The Tapas Bar and Restaurant, in Ribby Hall Village

The Tapas Bar and Restaurant, in Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green, offers Mediterranean-style dishes, including fresh pasta, stone-baked pizza cooked in the authentic pizza oven, meat and fish dishes.

Little eaters are also welcome, with a varied children’s menu.

People can dine alfresco under the awnings, with patio heaters and blankets to keep warm, or enjoy the atmosphere of the restaurant indoors.

The restaurant also has an extensive cocktail bar.

Tapas Esteban, Chorley

Tapas Esteban, in Cleveland Street, is one of Chorley’s newest restaurants.

It allows a little indulgence as it serves Spanish tapas dishes, has a banquet menu and has a varied selection of mini desserts.

Diners can also bring their own alcohol.

Mi Casa, Su Casa, Blackpool

Mi Casa, Su Casa, in Red Bank Road, Blackpool, is a fully licensed tapas bar, offering Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine.

Launched in 2014, it is run by Antonio Martin-Melero, aided by his dad Pablo.

It has gluten free and vegetarian options and has a range of desserts. There is also seating outdoors.

The restaurant is closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

Espanol, Poulton

Espanol, in Queens Square, Poulton, serves authentic Spanish food, including tapas, paella and chuleton (steak) to hungry diners.

As a traditional tapas bar, each dish is brought out separately so people can enjoy each one individually, before the next dish arrives.

