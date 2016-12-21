Lancashire recommends... great micro-pubs

Readers have voted - here are the best micro-pubs in Lancashire.

Market Ale House, Leyland

Market Ale House, in Hough Lane, is a family-owned pub run by brothers Adam and Jack Godwin. CAMRA accredited it as being the first micro-pub in Leyland. Opened in 2013, it has gained a reputation for selling a very good standard of high-quality cask ales. It also has a constant rotation of craft bottle beers, ciders, gins, malt whiskies and wines.

The micro-pub was recently awarded Cider Pub of the Year 2016 in the local CAMRA area.

On some Sundays there is an acoustic act for customers while their sup their ales.

Tap and Vent, Longridge

Tap and Vent, in Towneley Parade, is run by husband and wife team Nickie and Duncan Crosbie.

The pair opened the bar in October. It has four or five rotating cask ales - supplied from local micro/breweries and have had over 85 different cask ales on in that time. There are also three different Belgium/German draft lagers and even a beer library offering approximately 20 different bottled beers from around the world. It also serves mulled cider, wines, gin and local produced crisps and pickled eggs. It is also dog-friendly.

No 10 Ale House, St Annes

No 10 Ale House, in Park Road, was opened in November last year by George White, who had previously worked for the Royal Mail.

Described as Fylde’s first micro-pub, it serves locally sourced real ales and ciders, as well as speciality wines and spirits. In true microp-pub style, there is no music.

In April this year it was chosen by Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre CAMRA members as their pub of the season for summer.

Judges said it had: “three ever-changing guest ales available, all of very high quality.”

Hoppy Days, Longridge

Hoppy Days, in Derby Road, is a popular micro-pub in Longridge selling a range of cask ales, mulled cider, wine and bottled beers in a convivial and lively atmosphere.

The venue has also brought in spirits for the festive season and hosts cheese and beer nights.

The Golden Tap, Leyland

The Golden Tap, Chapel Brow, prides itself in its rotating selection of craft beer and real ales. It also sells ciders, gins and bottled beers.

It is open from 3pm until 10pm Tuesday and Wednesdays, 2pm until 10.30pm on Thursdays, 1pm until 11.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 1pm until 10pm on Sundays. Closed Mondays

Being just minutes away from the train station, it is ideally located for a pint or two.

The Guild Ale House, Preston

The Guild Ale House, in Lancaster Road, stocks seven cask ales and wines, ciders, craft beer on keg and large bottled selection from round the world. It has a cosy room upstairs with a fireplace and big lounge chairs to provide extra comfort.

Shepherds’ Ale House, Chorley

Shepherds’ Ale House, in Chapel Street, is Chorley’s first Micro-pub and was crowned Central Lancashire Pub of the Year 2016.

It brings a fine selection of real ales and cider from the local area and further afield as well as a selection of bottled Continental beers, and pies.

The ale house also has a programme of events which includes talks from local micro-breweries and artists, as well as musical entertainment.

