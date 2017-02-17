Lancashire recommends... great charity shops

Readers have voted - here are the top charity shops in Lancashire

Day of Sunshine, Lytham St Annes

Day of Sunshine, in St Annes Road West, topped our online poll.

The shop sells fashionable clothing, toys, and household items.

The charity, which launched in 2012, aims to bring a little sunshine into the lives of local deserving children, by providing them, and their families, with a special, one-week luxury holiday in a four-bedroom detached villa, in the sunny Andalucia region of Southern Spain, or at selected UK holiday parks.

Funding for these holidays is raised by selling unwanted donated clothing and household items from its shop in Lytham St Annes and by holding fund-raising events in the Blackpool area.

Salvation Army Care and Share shop, Chorley,

Salvation Army Care and Share shop, in Pall Mall, Chorley, gained the second highest votes in our online poll. It sells a variety of second-hand goods, such as clothes, ornaments, books, DVDs. According to the Salvation Army website, the organisation was a pioneer in charity shops as in the 19th century it was one of the first ever charities to run a second-hand clothing shop to provide affordable clothes.

Barnardo's, Longridge

Barnardo’s Children’s Store, in Berry Lane, Longridge, is described as a one-stop shop for your child, selling babywear, nursery furniture, prams and buggies as well as toys and games. Barnardo’s helps transform the lives of the most vulnerable children across the UK through its fund-raising.

Emmaus, Preston

Emmaus has four shops in Preston. Its megastore, in Brookfield Street, is the biggest charity shop in the country. It sells furniture, white goods and household items. Its store in Deepdale Mill Street sells furniture, electricals, bric-a-brac and clothing. There is also a white goods shop in St Johns Shopping Centre, as well as an additional shop with sofas, dining tables and bedroom furniture. The charity provides a home with support and training for up to 26 formerly homeless people.

St Catherine’s Ladies’ Boutique Shop, Penwortham

St Catherine’s Ladies’ Boutique Shop, in Priory Lane, Penwortham, sells a variety of fashionable items and accessories. It stocks designer and high street labels, and has a vintage range. The hospice also has a book store, in Wellington Road, Preston, which was popular with online readers.

To view the vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-charity-shops-in-lancashire-1-8386668