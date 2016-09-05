Lancashire recommends... farm shops

Here is a list of reader's recommendations for farm shops.

Bradshaw's Farm Shop and Garden Centre, Garstang

Bradshaw’s Farm Shop and Garden Centre, By-Pass Road, has been established for over 35 years.

Originally, it was a dairy farm with hens, but as the Bradshaw family began selling the farm’s own free range eggs from the front of the house, the business grew from a garage selling fruit and veg, to a fully converted shop selling a wide variety of home-grown and local fresh produce, as well as local meat, bread and cheese. Over the years, the farm’s land has been increasingly used to grow items such as new potatoes, rhubarb, spring cabbage, pumpkins, courgettes, marrows, spinach, leeks, beetroot, beans, spinach, blackcurrants, gooseberries and a selection of herbs. There is also a garden centre.

Woods Farm Shop, Little Hoole

Woods Farm Shop, in Knoll Lane, Little Hoole, is a family-run business that has been trading for generations. Originally started my Mick Woods, the business is now run by his son, John Woods and his wife Cathy.

The main core of the farm consists of a mix of vegetable plantations and glass houses over 12 acres. Woods is well known for its livestock of free-range turkeys. Its butcher’s counter is filled with fresh cuts of beef, pork and poultry - many of which have been reared on the farm. Other fresh produce comes from home made pastries, cooked meets and a wide selection of preserves and chutneys.

Pauls Farm Shop, Bretherton

Pauls Farm Shop, in Dunkirk Lane, Bretherton, is a second generation family business, providing locally sourced, fresh produce.

All its pies, quiches and cakes are freshly made on the premises each day.

It stocks a wide range of fruit, vegetables, eggs, and potatoes freshly selected for purchase.

It also has an extensive stock of home-made cordials, jams, chutneys, and biscuits.

There is always an array of fresh flowers on offer. The shop is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Light Ash Farm Shop and Cafe

Previously a Lancashire dairy farm, in St Michaels Road, Billsborrow, the disused barn owned by the Morgan family was turned into an outlet, stocking fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy produce, jam chutneys, pickles, free range hen and duck eggs, cakes, and gift ware.

Countrystyle Meats, Lancaster

Countrystyle Meats, in Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, is a family-run business with over 12 years experience of selling quality food products. It stocks fresh and cooked locally sourced meats; home made pies and meals; a wide range of cheeses; jams and preserves; fruit and veg and has a fine wine selection. It also houses a traditional sweet shop and has home made ice cream.

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends.... craft shops. Any suggestions, email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk or @NWalkerLEP