Lancashire recommends.... art galleries

Looking for some arty culture? Here is our list of the top art galleries in Lancashire.

Glasform, Poulton

Glasform, in Fleetwood Road, Poulton, is run by glass blower John Ditchfield, who specialises in producing bespoke antiques of the future as well as architectural glass work.

In the workshop, visitors can watch from a safe viewing area while the main furnace glows at temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Celcius and John creates a work of art.

People can also see his glasswork in the gallery.

The workshop is open Monday to Friday 9.30am until 5pm and the last full weekend of the month 11am until 4pm. For more information visit www.glasform.com.

Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Preston

Harris Museum and Art Gallery, in Market Square, Preston, holds free exhibitions of fine art, costume and textiles, ceramics and glass and history.

There are frequently changing exhibitions, plus children’s activities and events at weekends and during school holidays. Much of the objects on display have been donated by or relates to the people of Preston.

Grundy Art Gallery, Blackpool

Grundy Art Gallery, in Queen Street, Blackpool, hosts an extensive programme of temporary exhibitions including contemporary, modern and historical art, featuring established and emerging artists, as well as displays from its permanent collection. It’s current exhibition is the Blackpool Art Fayre, which includes displays from a number of arts organisations in the town. Joining these displays will be an open exhibition for residents of the Fylde Coast and a room dedicated to schools, in which pupils have been set the challenge of creating new designs and drawings inspired from illustrations for 1930s designs of neon from the Illuminations archive. Admission is free.

Astley Hall, Chorley

Astley Hall, in Chorley, is a museum and art gallery housed within a Grade I listed historic house. There are more than 330 artworks at the Hall including family portraits, studies of local dignitaries and North Western landscapes. There are also changing exhibitions. Admission is free.

Aurelian Barbu Art Supply, Carnforth

Aurelian Barbu Art Supply, in Warton Road, Carnforth, is a shop and gallery, which houses paintings from Romanian artist Aurelian Barbu.

Some of his work is also installed in his sweet shop, The Painted Bean, in Market Street.

One of Aurelian’s paintings, The Iconic Clock, hangs in the Information Centre at the Carnforth Railway Station, and his work can be seen on what is the old Queen’s Pub.

Budding artists can even hone their own art skills at one of the workshops taught by other local artists on various evenings in the shop.

Aurelian has even started the Art Materials Recycling initiative, where any artist in need of supplies can come in and choose from a selection of items donated by the public.

