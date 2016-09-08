Lancashire building supply firm in JCB deal

A Lancashire building supplies specialist is set to create 12 jobs after securing a tie-up with a global brand.

Longridge based OBAS UK, has formed the partnership with Hampshire-based JCB Tools and will be supplying its diamond blades, bonded abrasives and other power tool accessories.

The new jobs at its of Chapel Hill base, already advertised, include specialists in customer care, tele-sales and warehousing and there will also be an apprenticeship scheme.

OBAS, which employs 25, aims to grow turnover from £2.3m to £10m and employ an additional 21 people within the next three months.

Chief executive Norman Tenray, who is also president of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, believes OBAS is “ideally positioned” to take advantage of what was a “huge opportunity”.

He said: “With a fully integrated telesales operation, logistical support and warehousing all on one site, means minimal delay in responding to exacting client requirements and efficient delivery.

“The partnership between OBAS and JCB is unique.

“There is tremendous synergy between the two firms in particular with our joint approach to innovation and customer service.

JCB Tools commercial director Adrian O’Nion said: “We believe OBAS is ideally positioned to maximize our success in launching into this industry sector with an exciting range of innovative and high specification products”.

Family-run firm OBAS which was founded more than 10 years ago, supplies more than 17,000 products to the building, plumbing, personal protective equipment and personalized clothing industries in the UK.