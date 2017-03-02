Lancashire appoints new Chief Constable

Lancashire has a new chief constable.

Andy Rhodes was yesterday announced as Steve Finnigan’s replacement as the top cop in the county.

Mr Rhodes is currently deputy with the Lancashire force. He will take up his new role in June after Mr Finnigan’s retirement.

Commissioner Clive grunshaw said he was delighted with the appointment.

He said: “Andy brings a wealth of experience to the role. Lancashire is consistently one of the highest performing police forces in the country and I am confident the new Chief Constable will continue to maintain that.”

Mr Rhodes said the appointment was the biggest moment of his professional life.