Labour’s manifesto finds favour but a third of the region’s voters are still undecided

Labour’s plans to increase education spending, stop hospital closures and introduce a £10 an hour minimum wage have found favour among voters in the North West.

A new survey found 43.6 per cent of respondents in the region agreed with Labour’s plans to boost school budgets by £6bn a year.

That was the most support for any major policy pledge by any of the major parties.

Some 42 per cent agreed with Labour’s planned £10 an hour minimum wage, while 42 per cent agreed with proposals for a freeze on hospital closures.

Labour’s education plans even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 54.5 per cent of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 28.8 per cent of would-be Conservative voters agree with the extra schools cash.

Among north west voters, the most popular Conservative election promise was recruiting 10,000 more mental health staff.

That was supported by 43.1 per cent of people across the region.

Caps on energy prices (32.3 per cent) and cutting immigration (30.2 per cent) came next.

The Lib Dem’s most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by more than 8,000 people across the regions of England