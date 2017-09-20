Keeping A-head of the game

My journey home from work can be a bit hairy.
I’m not just talking about the joys of the M6 or the final stretch with multiple zebra crossings, none of which pedestrians use, instead dodging blindly in front of my bonnet like lost and soon to be squashed hedgehogs.
Instead, I’m referring to the gloriously prolific hairdressers establishments which grace my route, opening and closing at a speed which means my drive is never dull.
I have something to keep me joyous as I crawl bumper to bumper with fellow unfortunates, checking out the Sheer Ingenuity of the hair trade with their truly amazing business names.
Part of the fun is wondering how they came up with the names (and mentioned I give here are all real establishments in Lancashire and I’m sure fab at cutting hair..)
Off Yer Head is an easy one as it was definitely dreamed up some friends after a few Cosmopolitans.
But are the ScissorSisterz real siblings set up in business together?
And is the Hairs and Graces a top location for Sheer Elegance styles?
The most inventive-pun award has to go to the astronomically-inspired Totally Clips, followed up by Deb-N-Hair,Ali Barber or Ben Hair (I wonder who runs those?) and of course the gender inclusive His and Hairs.
For obvious reasons I am drawn to the beautifully named Trim and Tonic .
And I have also noticed many begin with a hint - thanks for that Splitz and Rootz.
It’s enough to make a girl, erm, go to the hairdresser with Streakers and Strandz triggering a similar thought process.
Presumably the Fringe Benefits of such inventive names mean they do not Curl up and Dye quite as quickly, instead Parting Ways with boring names in a bid to keep A Head of Hair opposition, grabbing them by the Short and Curlies by becoming more Sophisticuts and creating styles To Dye For on the road to becoming MillionHairs from Hair to Eternity.
Others brighten up the street with Hi-de Hi-ghlights if you are Headin Out and hair of the dog for the day after, not forgetting pop star inspo from Hairy Styles .
But is success Toupee or not Toupee?
Customers will have to Go A-head and Mullet Over..
Hairspirational names from Lancashire and beyond..can you contribute more?
Hairy Styles
Hic and Hairs
ScissorSisterz
Strands hair care
Streakers
Totally Clips
Scissor Trick
Trim and Tonic
Ahead of hair
Hairs and Graces
Deb-N-Hair
Hair we go
Off yer head
Headin out
Hairs the place
Ali Barber
Ben Hair
British Hairways
Comb One Comb All
Combing Attractions
Crop Shop
Curl up and Dye
Deb-on-Hair
Directors Cut
Dye Hard
Fringe Benefits
From Hair to Eternity
Hair Apparent
Hair Port
Hair there and Everywhere
Haircules
Hairlucinations
Hairobics
Hair-o-Dynamix
Hairway to Heaven
Have it Off
Head Masters
Hi di Hi-lites
His and Hairs
Julius Scissor
Lorra Lacqa
MillionHairs
Mullet Over
Parting Ways
Scissors Palace
Short and Curlies
Sophisticuts
Talking Heads
The Locks Smith
To Dye For
Toupee or not Toupee
To Trim or Not to Trim
The Merry Waves of Windsor
Live and Let Dye
All the World’s a Salon
Much a Do For Almost Nothing
Off With His Hair!
Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow
Get Thee to a Blow Dryer
Short Shrift
A Midsummer Night’s Dreads
Snip Dogg
Rap Unzels
Ready to Dye
Hair Rap II
Hair ‘n the Hood
Flo Cutters
Crisp Edge
The Scissor’s Edge
By the Blade
Tangle Fighters
With a Little Help From Your Barber
Cut It Again, Sam
Gotta Get Ya Into My Chair
Hair, Here, and Everywhere
Hair and Other Stuff
Comb Together
Hairbreak Hotel
Whole Lotta Styling Goin’ On
We Can Straighten It Out
Love My ‘Do
The Long and Winding Extension
Hair City
Nearer My Shears to Thee
Hair State of Mind
Shut Up and Style Me
Almost Done!
Registering with Longridge News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.