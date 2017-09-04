In pictures: Record numbers join annual tractor run

Rain failed to dampen the spirits of those who supported the 44 mile long Chipping Tractor Run on Sunday with organisers recording a record attendance of 50 tractor drivers.

It was a dry start when the tractors set off from the Green Lane show field but, unfortunately, it started raining around noon and didn’t stop.

This year's Chipping Tractor Run.

The tractors travelled through Chipping to Inglewhite then headed to the foot of Nicky Nook fell, over Harrows End, Bleasdale and then to Ferarri’s, Thornley, for a two course roast lunch.

After this welcome lunch break to dry out and warm up, the tractors toured Beacon Fell and enjoyed a rugged off-road section over Stanley Common.

More than £880 was raised on the day with further donations expected which will be split between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and The Field Nurses.

The organisers expressed their thanks to The Field Nurses for attending before the tractors set off and giving a talk to the drivers about health matters. They also checked blood pressure.

Thanks have also been extended to all who attended and the local businesses who kindly donated raffle prizes and refreshments, These were Proctor’s Cheese, Lambert Leonard & May, Metcalfe Agri Engineers, Horner Shearing and Janet Wallbank.