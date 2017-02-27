ICE WARNING: Met office issue yellow warning for Lancashire

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Lancashire as temperatures are set to plummet overnight.

Forecasters have said there will be a risk of rain turning to ice and snow over hills overnight and into the early hours of 28 February.

Residents in Lancashire have been warned to expect difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.

In a statement to their website a Met Office spokesman says: "Showers will affect many parts of the UK during Monday, with some continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice.

"The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail at low levels, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate."

The warning is valid from 6pm on 27 Feb until 10am on 28 Feb 2017.