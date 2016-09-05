Hurst Green could get five new homes if plans go-ahead

Five new homes could be built in Hurst Green if plans for a redundant pub are given the go-ahead.

The once thriving Eagle and Child on Whalley Road was sold early last year and has failed to attract a new tenancy.

Owner Mr M Bell, of Manor House, Hodder Bridge, Chaigley has now submitted plans to Ribble Valley Council to create four new homes within the main part of the building which previously comprised public areas on the ground floor with cellars beneath, four letting bedrooms and a proprietor’s flat on the first floor, removing unsympathetic 20th century extensions and replacing them with a two storey extension on the western end of the building to create a fifth cottage.

The former car park would be divided to create gardens, carports and parking areas and the two vehicle access points would be reduced to one. The applicant says in pre-application advice with the council they agreed in principle to the development, the design and the effect on the conservation area due to the regeneration benefits proposed.

Bought by J W Lees Brewery in 2009, the pub had six different tenants before closing and Mr Bell says all of the tenants struggled to make a reasonable income and the pub was sold to him at a substantial loss to the brewery.

Mr Bell says he has marketed the pub since October, but has failed to find a new tenant to continue operating the business - tenants being put off by the need for major investment.

Including the Eagle and Child, there are three pubs and one social club in Hurst Green.