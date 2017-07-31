Hothersall plan - committee defers decision

Protesters fighting plans for an industrial estate on the Longridge boundary have welcomed a borough committee decision not to delegate it to officers.

The controversial plans for Hothersall could have got the go-ahead if councillors agreed with a recommendation by planning officers asking the committee to “defer and delegate” the outline application to the council’s director of community services “for approval” subject to further highway details being agreed, alongside a long list of conditions.

But at Ribble Valley’s planning committee last week, councillors decided to defer making a decision on the application submitted by BKW Developments Ltd for office, research, light and general industry and storage on the land south of Blackburn Road, together with access, car parking, landscaping and services infrastructure, but have not delegated the matter to officers.

Instead, the committee wants further information, particularly surrounding highway issues and has asked for this to be brought back to councillors for discussion.

Chairman of Hothersall Parish Council, Dr Ian Forrester who spoke at the meeting on behalf of objectors, said: “The parish council is pleased at the outcome because the council is against the development.”

He said this wasn’t to say the council isn’t concerned about employment, but felt the estate was “in the wrong place” and should be situated “down towards the motorway”.

There has been a huge backlash from the Hothersall community since learning of the proposals and members of action group ‘No Industrial Estate for Hothersall’ turned out in strength at the meeting.

Councillors Ken Hind and David Smith, who are not members of committee both spoke against the development, particularly voicing concerns the road network was not capable of carrying the traffic and the failures of LCC to deal with the road network.