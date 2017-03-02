Host a coffee morning for CRUK

People across Lancashire are being invited to host a Cancer Research UK Coffee Morning and help raise money to fund life-saving research.

The charity is encouraging everyone to sign up for a free fund-raising pack today and host a coffee morning any time until the end of May – with the official coffee morning day falling on April 6.

The coffee mornings can be held at home, in the office, at school or in the local community, with people making a donation to attend.

Alison Barbuti, Cancer Research UK spokesman for Lancashire, said: “Signing up for a Cancer Research UK Coffee Morning is a piece of cake.

“We are encouraging everyone to host a coffee morning and ask guests to donate in exchange for a drink, snack and chat. We all love a good brew in Lancashire and taking time out of the office or home for elevenses is a great way to catch up with friends and colleagues.

“Every donation made will help save lives by funding research to accelerate the charity’s progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Cancer survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress – but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public and the tireless fund-raising of our supporters.

“We hope everyone will join us by hosting a Cancer Research UK Coffee Morning so we can beat cancer sooner.”

The Cancer Research UK Coffee Morning fund-raising pack contains everything supporters need to plan their perfect coffee morning, including posters, balloons, recipe suggestions and ideas.

For more information, visit http://www.cruk.org/coffeemorning



For a previous story about how the charity supports people click here http://www.lep.co.uk/your-lancashire/north-west/lancashire-mum-s-pay-day-check-idea-helped-her-beat-breast-cancer-1-8352129