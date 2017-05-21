Horse rescued from mud

Firefighters rescued a horse after it became trapped up to its neck in a field in Longridge on Sunday afternoon.

A crew from Longridge was joined by a specialist animal rescue unit from Penwortham fire station and ‘rope rescue’ colleagues from St Annes.

Longridge fire station watch manager Mark Hardman said it took about an hour to free the animal on land at Alston Lane.

“We used ropes and slings to rescue the horse and it was then attended to by a vet who has been present throughout,” he said.

“Our colleagues from St Annes brought over a specialist bipod but in the end it wasn’t needed.”