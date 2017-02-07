History to be made at Goosnargh and Whittingham Whit festival

Two sisters will make history at a village festival this year.

For when 13-year-old Roisin Quigg crowns her successor at Goosnargh and Whittingham Whitsuntide Festival, she will be crowning none other than her 11-year-old sister Niamh.

In the history of the festival, it is believed it will be the first time two sisters have reigned in the same year although, reports festival secretary Stephanie Butters, sisters have been crowned queen, but with at least one year’s gap between.

It is now all systems-go in the Quigg household and mum Siobhan said: “It’s going to take a lot of organisation and military precision on the day....altogether we will have 15/16 attendants.”

Fortunately, she says they have had lots of offers of help from friends and family and may have to have a “canopy decorating party” now they have two to decorate!”

But, she adds, they are “really happy” Niamh will be following in her sister’s footsteps, describing it as “such a wonderful experience for both of them”.

An excited Niamh, who attends Garstang Community Academy and is a keen gymnast and was an attendant to Roisin last year, says she is “very happy” to have been chosen and is not only looking forward to festival day, but helping out at festival events throughout the whole year.