Historic hall on Longridge outskirts can be family home again

Historic landmark, Alston Hall can be turned back into a residential home.

Ribble Valley Council has passed plans for the change of use of the former further education college to a residential dwelling, lodged by architects Cassidy and Ashton, on behalf of a Mr I Patel.

The Gothic style hall, most recently owned by Lancashire County Council as a further education college for day, evening and residential classes was closed in December 2015.

Since it went on the market the 19th century former colliery owner’s and later cotton magnates’ home on Alston Lane, on the outskirts of Longridge, had gained Grade II listed status.

It’s known the purchaser paid in excess of £1.5m for the hall, which includes 35 en suite bedrooms, conference rooms, bar restaurant, a commercial kitchen, chapel and conservatory. The 9.6 acre site, with mature gardens and woodland, also has two separate outbuildings with classrooms and bedrooms.

Prior to the hall’s sale, there was said to have been a lot of interest from potential buyers with proposed uses ranging from conversion to a single residential dwelling, elderly care home uses, boutique hotel and wedding venue.

The hall was sold to Preston Borough Council (although the majority of the land was sold to the Church Commissioners), for use as a day continuation college in 1949 and by LCC in 1974.