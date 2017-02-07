Highways bosses vow to assess pothole ridden roads

Highways bosses at Lancashire County Council have responded to criticisms over the state of roads in Longridge and have vowed to survey areas of major concern.

Furious residents have spoken out against the Council at the lack of improvements to many of the town’s main routes and the time taken to repair some of the more ‘dangerous’ potholes.

Repair work has recently taken place on Hacking Drive and Berry Lane and LCC has proposed further works on Market Place in the upcoming financial year.

Now highways manager for the Ribble Valley Dwayne Lowe has said engineers will be sent out to check the state of repair on Chaigley Road and Willows Park Lane.

He said: “We have recently carried out some repairs to Hacking Drive using large patches to seal together damaged areas, which helps to ensure greater resistance to wear and wet weather, and makes sure that the repair lasts.

“Our condition surveys have shown that Green Lane is in need of maintenance in a future years’ programme, and until this work is carried out we will continue to monitor it.

“We will survey Chaigley Road and Willows Park Lane to ensure our information about their condition is up to date, and will repair any defects that need immediate attention.”

Local Ribble Valley councillors, the Town Council and campaigners have been calling for ‘urgent’ repairs after more than two years of waiting for maintenance works to be carried out on major routes.