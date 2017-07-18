Help musical Martha get to Rwanda

A trainee music therapist has organised a fund raiser with a difference.

On Friday and Saturday Martha Thompson and other musicians will perform at two Concerts for Rwanda at a friend’s home in Fulwood.

She has organised the events, which are described as “an enchanting evening of alternating classical music and courses of a meal” in a bid to raise funding to finance a placement in Rwanda later this year.

The flautist, (pictured), whose family home is in Grimsargh, has been working as a community musician in Birmingham. trained at the Birmingham Conservatoire and is part way through a music therapy masters degree at the University of the West of England.

In Rwanda she will be working with international organisation Musicians without Borders and organisation We-Act and needs to raise around £5,000 to fund the trip. Tickets, with a suggested donation of £20 can be obtained by calling 07858 911563 or emailing marthathompsonmusic@gmail.com