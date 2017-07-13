Preston’s hospital to share in £21m cyber fund

Royal Preston Hospital is to share in a £21m package of government fundign to tackle cybersecurity.

The funding announcement comes in the wake of the WannaCry cyberattack that left NHS computer systems paralysed.

Now health minister Jeremy Hunt has announced a package of funding for the 27 major trauma units in the UK - of which Royal Preston Hospital is one – to improve their IT systems.

“The NHS has a long history of safeguarding confidential data but with the growing threat of cyber-attacks, including the WannaCry ransomware attack in May, this government has acted to protect information across the NHS,” said Lord O’Shaughnessy, the health minister.

“Only by leading cultural change and backing organisations to drive up security standards across the health and care system can we build the resilience the NHS needs in the face of a global threat.”

The move was unveiled as part of the government’s response to a report into NHS data security published earlier this year by Dame Fiona Caldicott, the national data guardian.