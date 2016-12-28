Double cancer survivor’s amazing charity challenge raises £46k

When Bill Honeywell set out to raise £25,000 for Cancer Research UK, he had no idea he would almost double his amazing fund-raising target.

After 86 days spent on the Lake District fells – many of them alone – double cancer survivor Bill reached his 542nd and final summit at the end of October marking an impressive end to his “Big 542 Challenge”.

Now, all the money pledged has been totalled and he has raised an amazing £46,382.

The Clitheroe estate agent said: “Having set myself a target of raising £25,000 for Cancer Research UK, the figure now stands at an amazing £40,232, to which a further £6,150 Gift Aid has been added, making a total of £46,382! Needless to say I’m very happy with that figure.

“The 750 miles of walking up and down all those mountains day after day, in all weathers, was definitely worth it.

“If anyone’s wondering what I’m planning for next year ... I think it will be at least 2018 before I do anything else like this!”

Since January, Bill has climbed 542 summits – including all the 214 “Wainwrights” (for the second time); walked 750 miles; climbed almost 225,000 feet and would probably have worn out his boots if he hadn’t decided to alternate between two pairs!

The charity champion has paid tribute to everyone who has supported him in his epic challenge.

He said: “I would like to thank everyone for their tremendous support on this challenge, the aim of which was to raise money for Cancer Research UK. So many people have pledged donations and all further donations will be welcome.”

Bill is no stranger to raising money for good causes.

In 2003, he cycled from Lands End to John o’Groats, from Rotterdam to Lemvig in Denmark in 2005, he completed the ascent of all 214 “Wainwrights” in the Lake District in only 55 days in 2009 and cycled 4,500 miles around the coast of Great Britain in 2011 - raising thousands for deserving causes. He was delighted to receive the British Empire Medal in the 2014 New Year’s Honours List.

Anyone wishing to further donate to Bill’s 542 challenge is asked to log on to www.542in2016.org.uk or call at the Honeywell Estate Agents office in Clitheroe town centre.