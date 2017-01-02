Health scrutiny boss vows to monitor Chorley hospital’s new Urgent Care Centre service

HEALTH watchdog Coun Steve Holgate has warned that Chorley Hospital’s new round the clock Urgent Care Centre service will be under council scrutiny when it opens later this month.

The Centre, which will be operated by external contractors gtd healthcare, a not for profit organisation, is expected to become operational on January 18.

The hospital’s partially reinstated accident and emergency unit is also due to reopen for 12 hours a day this month.

The accident and emergency unit closed in April and since then protestors, including Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle, have been campaigning for its full reinstatement.

Coun Holgate said he had had reassurance from the local CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) that his committee would continue to have a role monitoring the Urgent Care Centre “even though they are a private company.”

He also pledged campaigning would continue for the reinstatement of a full 24 hour accident and emergency service in Chorley and he would be meeting the hospital Trust in February.

He said: “It’s fairly evident from the effects at Preston (Royal Preston Hospital) that Chorley needs a 24/7 accident and emergency unit. Once the service is up and running we intend to speak to the Clinical Commissioning Group and the Acute Hospitals Trust to take a look at how the system is working on both sites.”