Have a go at... Zumba

An exercise fitness program created by Colombian dancer Alberto Perez.

Why: Zumba is both a dance class and a fitness class and it provides a large calorie burn.

How it works: Zumba involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music. The choreography incorporates hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo. Squats and lunges are also included.

Benefits: Aside from its heart-health benefits, Zumba provides a workout for the whole body. Because Zumba’s music plays at a fast pace, moving to the beat of the music can start to build up your endurance after only a few workouts.

Zumba is the perfect workout to take if you want to get rid of stress. The upbeat moves specific to this type of workout favour the release of those mood-improving endorphins. Through the dancing, you’ll lower your inhibitions, improve your posture, have better coordination and feel good about yourself.

Give it a go at ...

Preston: St Gregory’s School, Blackpool Road, Preston, on Tuesdays 6pm until 8pm; Thursday 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

For more information call 07743 340363.

Penwortham: Middleforth Primary School, Penwortham, on Mondays 7pm and Wednesdays at 6.15pm. £4 per session. Also - Strong by Zumba HIIT - Penwortham Priory Academy on Thursday 7pm until 8pm. £4.50.

Buckshaw Village: Buckshaw Community Centre, Unity Place, Buckshaw, Mondays and Wednesdays 8pm. £4 per session.

Chorley: Southlands High School, Chorley, on Tuesdays 7pm and Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm. £3.50 per class.