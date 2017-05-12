Have a go at... Salsa dancing

Salsa is a popular form of social dance that originated in the Caribbean. The movements of salsa have origins in Cuban Son, Cha-cha-cha, Mambo and Puertorican Bomba and Plena and other dance forms.

Why: While it makes for a fun night out with friends, it can also be a great way to get healthy and fit. And the best part of it is, the exercise doesn’t feel like exercise at all because you’re having so much fun doing it.

How it works: In many styles of salsa dancing, as a dancer shifts their weight by stepping, the upper body remains level and nearly unaffected by the weight changes. Weight shifts cause the hips to move. Arm and shoulder movements are also incorporated.

Benefits: Salsa dancing provides the benefits of an aerobic exercise while also allowing you to engage in a social activity.

It builds endurance and stamina and helps with weight loss, as dancing can burn more calories an hour than riding a bike or swimming.

Classed as a close and passionate dance, it can strengthen a relationship.

Give it a go at....

Salsa Northwest: Sundays: Beginners 6.30pm until 7.30pm and Bachata 7.30pm until 10.30pm at Bamber Bridge Catholic Club, Brownedge Road. Classes and social £5. Social dance only £3.

The Lonsdale Club, Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood: Mondays 7.30pm until 10.30pm and Thursdays 7.30pm until 10.30pm. Classes and social £5. Social dance only £3.

Sweet Salsa: Wednesdays at Fulwood Tennis Club, Highgate Avenue: 7pm to 7.45pm - Complete Beginner Class; 8pm to 8.45pm - Beginner Class or Improver Class; 9.15pm to 10.pm - Improver Class or Intermediate Class; 10pm to 11pm - Practice. Entry is £5.

Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerden Lane, Walton-le-dale: 7pm to 7.45pm - Beginner Class; 8pm to 8.45pm - Beginner Class or Improver Class; 9.15pm to 10.pm - Improver Class or Intermediate Class; 10pm to 11pm - Practice. Entry is £5.