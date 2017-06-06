Have a go at .... pilates

The art of controlled movements, which should look and feel like a workout

Why: Pilates aims to strengthen the body in an even way, with particular emphasis on core strength to improve general fitness and wellbeing.

How it works: Pilates exercises are done on a mat or using special equipment, such as the Reformer, the Cadillac and Wunda Chair. With its system of pulleys and springs, handles and straps, the apparatus can provide either resistance or support, depending on your needs. Pilates exercises are performed in a flow of movement without the static poses associated with yoga. Classes can vary in intensity: they can be gentle, or dynamic and offer a solid workout.

Benefits: Regular pilates exercise can help improve posture, muscle tone, balance and joint mobility, as well as relieve stress and tension. For elite athletes pilates can complement their training by developing whole body strength and flexibility. Pilates can provide pain relief to people with non-specific lower back pain.

Give it at go at:

Experience Pilates Ltd: Tuesday evenings at WI Hall, Chapel Street, Great Eccleston; Wednesday evenings at Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge; Thursday evenings at Trinity Methodist Church, Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh. Call 07941012305.

Exercise Angels: Courses starting on the week beginning June 26 at The Hub, Unity Place, Buckshaw Village; Wheelton and Heapy Village Hall, West View, Wheelton; Hillside Hall, Parke Road, Brinscall; Whittle le Woods Parish Centre, Preston Road, Whittle le Woods.

Exercise Angels: Courses starting in September: Gillies Mar-Jan Ballet School, Chorley Road, Adlington. Tuesdays 11.15am. Three-week course - £20. For more information visit http://www.exerciseangels.co.uk/classes/

Jen Benson Pilates: Tuesdays 9.45am - 10.45am at St Aidan’s Church Hall, Bamber Bridge; Thursdays 9.45am at St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss and Thursdays 6pm - 7pm and 7.15pm -8.15pm at St Paul’s Primary School, Farington Moss.