Have a go at... Meditation

Meditation is a means of transforming the mind. Buddhist meditation practices are techniques that encourage and develop concentration, clarity, emotional positivity, and a calm seeing of the true nature of things.

Why: There are many things in life that are beyond our control. However, it is possible to take responsibility for our own states of mind – and to change them for the better.

How it works: Sit comfortably in your chair with your shoulders relaxed and spine tall. Close your eyes. Watch your breath. Simply notice your breath flowing in. Flowing out.

Silently repeat the mantra: “Breathing In. Breathing Out.” As your mind begins to wander, draw it back to your breath. Notice that as your breath begins to lengthen and fill your body, your mind begins to calm.

Benefits: Meditation reduces stress and anxiety. It also helps create a calmer presence and acceptance of uncontrollable events. It can improve concentration and encourages a healthier lifestyle. Meditation is said to boost your happiness and self-awareness.

Try it at:

Vajravarahi Kadampa Meditation Centre, 38 West Cliff, Preston: Mondays 7.30pm until 9pm; Thursdays 10.30am until noon 7.30pm until 9pm; Fridays 1pm until 1.30pm; Saturday mornings at 10.30am-noon. All £5 apart from Friday, which is free.

Mandala Preston (Yoga and Complementary Therapy Centre), 18 Derby Street, Preston: Saturday mornings from 9am until 9.30pm £2.50 with mindfulness teacher Lisa Graham.

Galloway’s, 1a Farrington Street, Chorley: Thursday evenings at 7.30pm-9pm (£5)

Classes feature teachings and guided meditations which lead to peace and stillness inside. Chairs provided, no previous experience necessary, and no need to book.

Meditation in Blackpool: Mondays 10am until 11.30am and 7.30pm until 9pm; Thursdays 7.30pm until 9pm at 64 Holmfield Road, Blackpool.

£5 per class, no need to book

Also Mondays 1pm until 1.45pm at Blackpool Central Library. Free.