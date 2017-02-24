Have a go at.... line dancing

Line dancing is practiced and learned in country-western dance bars, social clubs, dance clubs and ballrooms. It accompanies many popular music styles since the early 1970s including pop, swing, rock and roll, disco, Latin, rhythm and blues and jazz.

Why: Line dancing is a fun, social activity. You don’t need a partner as you all dance together.

How it works: It is a choreographed dance with a repeated sequence of steps in which a group of people dance in one or more lines or rows, all facing either each other or in the same direction, and executing the steps at the same time.

Benefits: Line dancing can improve your balance and help you find a beat. If you have never danced before, this is the best way to learn as it teaches basic footwork, such as triple steps, turns and spins, rocking steps and many other steps that you will use in every form of dance. It will also improve your confidence as you get better. As it is a group dance, you can come on your own and join in the fun. There are also a lot of health benefits, including the fact it can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia in the elderly.

Try it at:

BAC/EE Club, South Meadow Lane, Preston: Every Thursday evening 7.30pm until 10.30pm.

Each session is £4. The teacher is known as L.C. All levels welcome. For more information call 07804277191.

Farington Conservative Club, Stanifield Lane, Leyland: Every Monday from 7.30pm until 10pm. For beginners. For more information call 07780711872.

Longridge Sports and Social Club, Townley Road: Every Monday. Beginners 7.30p-m until 8pm; intermediates 8pm until 10.15pm.

St Andrew’s Church Hall, Longton: Every Monday - beginners - 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

Much Hoole Village Hall: Mondays - intermediate - 8pm until 10. For more information on both call 01772 611975.