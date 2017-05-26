Have a go at... art classes

Drawing and painting using pastels, water colours, acrylics or ink.

Give it a go at....

Terry O’Toole’s Painting Classes: Garstang Arts Centre – May and June; St George’s Church & Hall, George’s Road, Preston, all 10 am until 3pm. Each class is £35 per person. For more information visit www.painting-classes-uk.net/index.html

Lodge Artists: Brinscall & Withnell Athletic and Recreational Association, School Lane, Brinscall, Wednesdays 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Includes special guest demonstrations and competitions. Uses paint, pastel, pencil or ink. Membership £25 per year. Meetings £4 for non-members.

Preston Art Society: Alternate Tuesdays at 7pm, September until May at Queen’s Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Features a speaker, or workshop. Visitors £3. There is also a summer sketching programme. www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com

Farington Art Group: Meetings are held on Thursday Evenings at St Paul’s Church Hall, Church Lane, Farington Moss, from 7pm until 9pm. Annual membership fee £35. Meetings with guest speakers: £3 for non-members, £2 for members.