Guild Wheel walk in aid of Amelia Brome

Kind-hearted fund-raisers will walk 21 miles to help boost an appeal for a cancer-stricken girl whose charity box was stolen by thieves.

The team will walk the Guild Wheel route on Good Friday to help nine-year-old Amelia Brome’s family as she gets life saving treatment for a rare form of cancer in her skull.

Her Ingol family are hoping to raise more than £10,000 to cover costs as they fly to America for Proton Beam treatment, but they were dealt a bitter blow when callous thieves stole a charity tin, which contained more than £500, from Flame Urban Spa, in Garstang Road, Preston, on March 30.

The charity walk, which was arranged before the theft, aims to boost the funds even further.

Co-organiser Steve Brome said: “Since the first diagnosis of Rhabdomyosarcoma, where they found a large tumour growing inside her nasal cavity, Amelia has lost sight in her right eye, which she is unlikely to regain. Physicians have now stated that the best form of treatment would be Proton Beam, which is currently only available in the USA. Amelia is being sent for three months of treatment in hope of remission.

“The funding is not for the actual treatment but for support to her parents, Michael and Cheryl, who will have to give up work for the duration of the visit.

“This, as you can imagine, will cause a huge financial burden, not only having to self support whilst in America, but still having to deal with the usual day to day bills of their home whilst away.”

Fellow organiser Christopher Pilkington said: “We are overwhelmed with the amount of people interested in doing the walk for Amelia.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better response.

“There will be wristbands and maps handed out on the day to each walker, with a halfway point where we will be met by some lovely people who will have refreshments and snacks for us all. People can drop off their entry fee ahead of the event at the Royal British Legion, Leyland Road, Penwortham, as they will forward it on to me personally.”

Anyone wishing to join the group in the walk should meet at 9am at the New Continental Pub, in South Meadow Lane, Preston, at 9am. The walk will start at 9.15am.

Entry is £21 per person, which will go towards the appeal.

Meanwhile, staff at Flame Urban Spa are hosting a fund-raising night at Lea Social Club, also on Friday April 14.

Tickets are £5. The evening will include a DJ, raffle and auction. To donate a raffle prizes or auction, call Nicola on 01772 490800.

Enquiries about the charity tin theft are on-going. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call 101.

Amelia Brome

To donate click here https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dan-dallas?utm_id=107&utm_term=6WjdWY7ba

For a previous story about Amelia click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/crime/scumbag-targets-charity-box-in-theft-from-young-preston-cancer-sufferer-1-8468601