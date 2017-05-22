Grimsargh field day walk was another success

The annual sponsored walk in aid of Grimsargh Field Day was hailed as a huge success by organiser Simon Eason, raising more than £600.

The walkers made their way from the iconic Darwen Tower, passing through the lovely Witton Park, Ribchester, Hothersall, and finally arriving back at Grimsargh Club to enjoy a well earned pint and a delicious buffet.

Simon said: “Although the weather was a little mixed, the group remained in good spirits and everyone completed the 22 mile walk, although a few walkers joined the walk at Ribchester and Witton.

“There were a few soggy feet but, despite the rain, the Grimsargh spirit shone through and we all had a great time.”

Grimsargh Field Day takes place this on Saturday, June 24 and Simon added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who supported us in any way...Next year I am planning something very special.