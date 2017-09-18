Grimsargh couples to take part in ‘The Screwball Rally’

Driving up to 1,750 miles through Europe in five days dressed in Abba themed attire in a banger not worth more than £750 and customised however you like, you might be considered to be ‘screwball’.

Indeed, two couples from Grimsargh are doing just this as official ‘screwballers’ on a fun, charity, banger event known as ‘The Screwball Rally’.

Dave and Sandra Williams and friends Susan Baines and Paul Robinson will be setting off in their Saab 93 this Wednesday, September 20 raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Care and will be at Grimsargh Club the night before, Tuesday, September 19 helping to raise further funds for the cause. They will be on the club car park from 7pm and as it is Bingo Night at the club, during half time a raffle for a hamper will be drawn in aid of Macmillan and sandwiches sponsored by Krazy Kitchen of Preston served, before the team is waved off by everyone at the club.

On the Wednesday the team head to a campsite in Kent to meet up with all the other teams in the rally which runs from September 21-25, taking them through France, Germany, Switzerland, Holland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Belgium. There are no fixed roads or routes to follow, only a destination point to arrive at each day. Nights will be spent under canvas - its a take your own tent job or sleep in the car and the rally boasts ‘Five days of your life, for some of the best times and stories of your life’.

However, there is strictly no racing, as it is a charity rally with no prizes for being the first to finish a day or stage, the main aim being to have safe fun on Europe’s roads, visit some new countries, or re-visit old ones, have a party every night and raise loads money for your chosen charity. Sandra expalins: “This whole idea started when I ‘liked’ a post on Facebook about the rally to remind me to go back and look later. Dave saw that I had liked it and the next thing I know the deposit was paid! I ‘like’ lots of things on Facebook - chocolate box cottages with hot tubs being one of them but deposits never get paid on those. Anyway that was us entered!

“A few days later we were out drinking with our friends Susan and Paul and it came up in conversation. They asked if they could come with us and Team Abba was born!

“There are 26 cars entered, all raising money for charity. We are raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support - a charity close to all our hearts. We set a target of £500 and we are nearly there. Businesses have donated in return for a sticker on the car and lots of people have bought raffle tickets for the hamper we have put in Grimsargh Club. Donations can be made to our Just Giving Page - www.justgiving.com/David-Williams167.”