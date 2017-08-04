Get ready for the Royal Lancashire Show

The countdown is on for one of the region’s biggest and oldest agricultural event - Royal Lancashire Show.

The three-day spectacular, from Friday August 11 to Sunday August 13, takes place at Salesbury Hall, Ribchester.

Last year's Royal Lancashire Show

It includes livestock displays,a dancing sheep show, dog competitions, ferret racing, clay pigeon shooting, chainsaw sculpting and log splitting.

There is plenty for children, with donkey rides, a fun fair, puppet show and paintball. Old military vehicles, classic cars and vintage tractors will also be on display.

The show has moved locations several times over recent years but will remain at Salesbury Hall for the foreseeable future. It has even welcomed former Home Secretary Jack Straw as its president.

Colin Mustoe, chairman, said: “We are conscious that in recent years the connection with the farming community has not been what it might be, but I am pleased to say we are stating to build bridges so that whilst offering many attractions that appeal to all members of the family, it will also be seen as a real agricultural show and provide that important link between the public and the farming community. I am delighted to see that this year we have more competitive sheep and livestock judging and plan to have even more next year.

“I hope you find your visit to the show worthwhile and there is something to appeal to everyone.”

Advance tickets are £9 per adult, £2 per child (under 16). Children under five are free.

For tickets and more information visit http://www.royallancashireshow.co.uk/

