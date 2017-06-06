General Election 2017: Wigan, Leigh, Makerfield and Bolton West

Here we will be bringing you all the region’s results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.
Here are the candidates for Wigan, Leigh, Makerfield and Bolton West - results will be posted here on the night.
Wigan
Lisa Nandy - Labour
Mark Clayton - Liberal Democrats
William Patterson - Grenn Party
Nathan Ryding - UKIP
Alexander Williams - Conservative
Makerfield
Yvonne Fovargue - Labour
Bob Brierley - Independent
Adam Carney - Conservative
John Skipworth - Liberal Democrats
Leigh
Mark Bradley - UKIP
James Grundy - Conservative
Richard Kilpatrick - Liberal Democrats
Joanne Platt - Labour
Bolton West
Rebecca Forrest - Liberal Democrats
Chris Green - Conservative
Julie Hilling - Labour
Martin Tighe - UKIP