General Election 2017: Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Blackpool South and Fylde

Here we will be bringing you all the Lancashire results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.

Here are the candidates for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Blackpool South and Fylde - results will be posted here on the night.

Blackpool North & Cleveleys

Paul Maynard - Conservative

Sue Close - Liberal Democrat

Duncan Royle - Green Party

Chris Webb - Labour

Paul White - UKIP

Blackpool South

Gordon Marsden - Labour

Peter Anthony - Conservative

Bill Greene - Liberal Democrat

Noel Matthews - UKIP

John Warnock - Green Party

Fylde

Mark Menzies - Conservative

Tina Louise Rothery - Green Party

Jed Sullivan - Labour Party

Freddie Van Mierlo - Liberal Democrats