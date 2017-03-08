Garstang’s tribute to Leonard Cheshire

Fifty-five art exhibits celebrating one of the most remarkable men of his generation, Leonard Cheshire are on show in Garstang this week.

Residents of Garstang’s Leonard Cheshire Oaklands Home together with others, have put together the exhibition to mark their founder’s centenary.

Photo Neil Cross Art exhibition by residents of Leonard Cheshire Home at Garstang Arts Centre Residents Carolyn and Marcus with Julie Kennedy, Peri Dixon, Samantha Blackburn and Julia Swarbrick

Activities organiser Julie Kennedy says it has been an exciting time for all art enthusiasts at the home after they secured funding from the Arts Council for a course of art lessons which were also attended by clients from The Moorings, a supported living centre which is part of Leonard Cheshire and residents from the Garstang area with support staff from Shared Approach.

Julie said: “Over a period of weeks everyone created some great work. The energy and enthusiasm grew and grew. Our work included various printing methods, working with water colours and oils to create some pieces of work based on our theme for 2017 which is the Leonard Cheshire Centenary Project, as he was born on September 7, 1917.”

A war hero and pioneer of the Cheshire Homes that bear his name, Leonard Cheshire accomplished extraordinary achievements in war and peace. From 1940—1945 he served in Bomber Command as part of the Dambusters Squadron and in August 1945 was selected as the only British service observer of the atom bombing of Nagasaki which had a profound affect on him. After becoming ill himself, he focussed all his energy and ability on helping others in need and started the Project for Leonard Cheshire Disability homes. Julie says they are all proud of their artwork and said it “reflects his time spent as a pilot and his work in peace time.”

To view the exhibition, visit during the opening hours of 10am-4pm tomorrow, March 9 or this Saturday, March 11 from 10am-12.30pm.

Proceeds from any pieces sold will go towards providing more art lessons.