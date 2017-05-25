Fund-raisers strike pose for ladies day

Glamorous fashionistas donned their fabulous frocks and hats and fascinators for a fundraising extravaganza close to the heart.

A crowd of 70 stylish ladies descended on The Villa Hotel at Wrea Green for the annual Heartbeat Ladies Day, which promised to be a colourful and fun affair.

Heartbeat Ladies Day at The Villa, Wrea Green. L-R Pam Fitzgerald, Annette Patterson, Sue Sulley and Sylvia Gregson.

And the fundraisers went all out on glamour while reaching deep in their pockets to raise £4,000 for the Preston based charity.

Ladies enjoyed a drink on arrival followed by a three course meal and inspirational talks from Maura Jackson, CEO of a young person’s support charity in Bolton, Lorraine Norris who , CEO of Preston City Council and Ann Greenhalgh and Margaret Evans Asher from Lytham St Annes Art Society.

Love Fashion of Huntley’s Country Stores took to the catwalk with their lastest collections and guests were also able to peruse a selection of wonderful stalls.

Michelle Hunt Heartbeat’s Fundraising Manager said: “I would like to thank all the ladies that joined us on the day along with our wonderful speakers.

“A big thank you also goes to the team at Love Fashion for the super fashion show, the volunteers from Barclays Bank for assisting in the raffle and auction, Ken Dagger our auctioneer, Will Strettle for providing the balloons, the magician Mohawk Magic and to The Villa.

“We are pleased to announce that the event raised an exceptional £4000.

“Fundraising events like the Heartbeat Ladies Day are extremely important to Heartbeat as the money collected will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”

Each week the Heartbeat charity supports 800 people from across the local area. The Cardiac rehabilitation charity moved into its headquarters at the former National Football Museum in Deepdale in 2015.

The charity provides provides rehabilitation, education and research for heart patients in Lancashire,

Sessions currently cost over £900k per year, all of which needs to come from voluntary donations!

