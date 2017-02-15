Foul play on Longridge's parks

A Longridge football club is crying foul after members have been left to clear up dog mess on local parks before games.

The coaches at Longridge Town Juniors are left with the weekly ritual of poop scooping before they can play their home games on parks at Longridge Rec, Mardale Road and Longridge High School, in what is becoming an ever increasing problem.

Stuart Bolton, who runs the Longridge Town Under 14 team said: “It is becoming a regular problem down on the parks.

“We are having to clean up dog mess before every game.

“It is not fair on the children.

“We play on Longridge Rec, but it is not just there that we have a problem. We also have teams playing on the school field at Longridge High where school children play and eat during lunch times.

“This season before every home game one of the coaches has had to spend approximately 15 minutes walking around the pitch clearing the dog muck off the pitch.

“Obviously this time would be much better spent preparing for the match.

“The last two home games since Christmas have been particularly bad.

“Last week 10 bags of dog muck was cleared from the pitch and the week before it was 12 bags.

“Even when the pitch is set up for a match, with the nets up, corner flags up and the respect barrier out, when it is quite obvious a match is about to take place, people still walk across the pitch with their dogs which I find a very selfish attitude.

“Week after week the coaching team at Longridge Town Juniors Football Club and many other teams up and down the county face the weekly ritual.”

Dog faeces causes more than a mess for the community, as it poses a health risk. It may contain worms which can cause serious eye disorders in children and adults. Regular worming can help reduce the likelihood of worms in faeces.

Ribble Valley Council states on its website: “Dog fouling is probably the most unacceptable and offensive type of litter on our streets.

“Where a dog owner does not pick up and dispose of their dog’s faeces the council will consider prosecuting them.

“In some cases the Council may offer a Fixed Penalty Notice to the offender. This requires a payment of a fine.

“Failure to pay the penalty will result in the council bringing a prosecution and the offender may be fined up to £1,000 in court.”

For a previous story about a crackdown on dog fouling in the Ribble Valley click here http://www.longridgenews.co.uk/news/pick-up-or-pay-up-warning-to-dog-owners-1-6709287