Former players reunited as part of rugby club’s 40th anniversary

Clitheroe Rugby Club is well into its 40th season celebrations and, to mark the occasion, a former players’ reunion lunch was held recently at the club.

A truly splendid occasion many former players of varying vintages joined together to reminisce on past glories on the field while enjoying a hot roast lunch prepared by committee member Sarah Reid.

Following a short welcome speech from the club chairman Bob Wilkinson everyone got down to the serious business of talking shop. Stories of deering – do, and tall tales abounded, which only got more exaggerated as the day wore on.

A quartet of former players who played in the very first game for CRUFC back in the autumn of 1977 even attended the reunion.

The lunch also saw seven former club captains reunited, which ensured a representation from across the past 40 seasons.

As well as being a reunion the event also raised yet more funds for Clitheroe RUFC’s chosen charities for the season – Derian House and MIND.

The photo shows, from left to right, Geoff Williamson, Martin Byrne, Derek Jones and Rodney Hailwood.