Flash sale for Preston Race for Life sign-up

This Bank Holiday Monday Preston women are being offered a special £5 discount on the adult entry fees for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half and Full Marathon and Hike events.

Reduced prices are for one day only, on Monday May 29, using the discount code 5OFFMAY.

The charity hopes this additional motivation will encourage women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities to sign up and help make a real difference in the fight against cancer by supporting vital research.

Preston Race for Life Pretty Muddy Takes place on Saturday 17 June and a 5k and 10k event takes place on Sunday 18 June at Moor Park.

Sign up at http://www.raceforlife.org

