Flagging up fascinating facts from years gone by

I use my first picture (right) because on this day in 1965, this red maple symbol became the new flag of Canada.

Our own Queen Elizabeth proclaimed that this would be the day in 1965 when the new flag would be raised over Parliament Hill and adopted by all Canadians.

Rev Ron February 15 Red Maple flag of Canada, night soil worker, washing equipment

Now I am always grateful for the times past pictures you continue to send me.

A Ribble Valley News reader has told me that his grandfather worked for the local council as a “night soil worker” just like those seen in my second picture today (top).

This did take me back to some of the oldest “privies” I saw in High Street in Preston when I was a young child.

My mind also goes back to the polite way of saying you were going to the toilet by saying you “needed to spend a penny”.

Well it was on this day , February 15 in 1971 that we went decimal, and I never remember people saying afterwards that they wanted to spend 1d!

What I do remember is that lots of people were worried that Christmas about what coin they would hide in their Christmas pudding.

Fret not was the answer, silver sixpences were still used and often collected in after the meal for recycling and according to local Longridge, Goosnargh and Garstang folklore and tradition are still used for this purpose today.

I have been egged on to use my final picture today (right) of mending and washing equipment in times past.

The phrase egged on comes from the Anglo Saxon “eggian” meaning to encourage or incite.

Never, I sincerely hope, do I try to do the latter in my offerings to you week by week, but always I hope I try to do the former!