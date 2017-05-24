First glimpse of a landmark new Preston gateway

A glimpse of what a landmark Preston gateway could look like has been unveiled.

Architects who won a public vote last year have released the first images of their plans to transform the Adelphi roundabout and the former University of Central Lancashire Fylde Building site.

Adelphi roundabout today... it coudl be replaced with a �60m public square and student development as part of the UCLan �200m masterplan

Proposals for the £60m project include changing the current traffic flow, which cuts through the campus, to create a pedestrian-friendly public square and new student centre are a focal point of UCLan’s £200m Masterplan.

Hawkins/Brown were awarded the contract to design the campus gateway after their ideas received the most public comments in a RIBA-backed competition last year.

The artist’s impression shows the proposed new square, including a remodelled Adelphi roundabout and the construction of a new public space, linking the university and the city together.

Once built, the space will be used by local businesses and residents, as well as playing host to a variety of cultural events .

The masterplan has been put together in conjunction with both Lancashire County and Preston City councils. One of the main objectives is to reduce traffic through the UCLan campus to make it better for pedestrians and cyclists.

The latest proposal shows how the current traffic arrangements, which cut straight through the campus, could be changed to make the area more pedestrian friendly with a complete redesign.

The public will get a say again, as a series of consultation meetings are planned.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s chief operating officer said: “A key consideration throughout all stages of the masterplan has been to ensure the city and the region benefit from the opportunities the project will create.

“We’re listening to and working with our neighbours and the wider community, and have already held a number of successful events with various user groups.

“Consultations are an excellent way for members of the public to steam behind the project, ask questions and give feedback which will help to shape the scheme.”

It is hoped the project will spark a major focus on regeneration and business investment in the university quarter benefiting Preston and further afield.

City councillors are currently being asked to approve changes to plans passed last year to build a new £30m engineering innovation centre teaching block on the car park of UCLan’s Foster Building which, if accepted, could be open by next summer.

And, work started in December to transform the Foster, Greenbank and Harrington areas with new facilities, including areas for break-out activities along with informal spaces for social learning.

The Adelphi project is due for completion in 2019.

Work has already started on preparing the groundwork for the redevelopment, with the demolition of the Fylde Building in 2015, after it stood empty for nearly a year.

Built in the 1960s, the Fylde Building was originally offices and was bought by Preston Polytechnic in the 1970s.

At one time it was home to the journalism department and most recently housed the university’s school of languages.

UCLan is holding a series of public consultations between June 10 and June 22 giving residents a chance to share their views. They are on:

Saturday June 10 from 10am-4.30pm at Plungington Community Centre

Tuesday, June 13, 3.30pm-5.30pm, English Martyrs Catholic Primary School

Thursday, June 15, 11am- 1pm, UCLan Students’ Union

Tuesday, June 20, 3pm-8pm, InTheCity Shop, St George’s Shopping Centre

Thursday, June 22, 5pm-7pm, Plungington Community Centre