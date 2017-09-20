Fire at Goosnargh recycling plant

A large fire started at a Goosnargh scrap yard after an old electrical transformer caught light, say fire services.



Crews from Fulwood and Preston were called out to the incident on Eaves Green Lane on September 19 at around 2pm.

The fire, which was classed as "accidental", burnt throughout the evening and crews used hosereels to contain the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to a challenging fire on a scrap yard in Goosnargh.

"It started in a transformer the size of a shed that was built in the 50s or 60s.

"We had to cut through metal to access the fire.

"Thankfully it was not near any buildings.

"We were working on it until around 10pm when we scaled back our operations and left a watching brief at the scene overnight.

"The fire was still smouldering in the morning."

Nobody was injured during the incident.