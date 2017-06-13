Fifty bb guns stolen from funfair

Longridge police are appealing for witnesses after 50 small black plastic bb guns, which fire tiny plastic pellets, were stolen from one of the stands at the funfair visiting for the town's field day.

Police say the guns were stolen from the 'duck shooting' stand at Harrisons Family Fun Fair on the town’s Kestor Lane recreation ground over Saturday - Sunday night.

An investigation has been launched and a police spokesperson said: “It is of concern about where the guns are and where they will turn up and what they will be used for in the future.

“We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who knows anything about them, or anyone who knows where they might be.

"Parents should be aware their children may have them."

He said they feared they might be used to fire in the street, amongst themselves or at people.

Anyone with any further information is asked to ring 01772 209583.