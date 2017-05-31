Family say they are ‘devastated’ after cat’s death

A mum says her family has been left devastated after their pet cat is believed to have been shot dead in Chipping.

Nurse Nicola Connell, who lives in Talbot Street said she was having a sleep on Monday, May 22 prior to starting a night shift when she was woken by a commotion and two villagers banging on her door saying they believed her pet cat, Tink, who was well known to the village, had been hurt.

Still in her dressing gown, the 38-year-old mum of two said she rushed across the street to find Tink, who would have been four in July, had died.

She says the two ladies had been sitting outside nearby pub The Tillotsons when they said they had heard a shot, which sounded like an air rifle, and then seen Tink running along the street wounded, before collapsing.

It is believed the incident happened around 7pm and Nicola believes Tink was trying to run home, but did not make it, dying directly opposite the family’s house.

Nicola says she and her 10-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son are “absolutely devastated”.

She said: “She was like my baby. She was more than a pet to us, she was part of our family.

“She was a young, healthy cat.

“We had her since she was a kitten and she was adorable, loving and well mannered and everyone loved her in the village. She would approach anybody.”

Tink always wore a high viz collar with a bell.

Nicola says villagers too, are devastated, adding: “It has had a massive impact on the village. You think you are safe and your pets are safe.”

She said it was a lovely summer’s evening, people had been sitting outside the pub and she had been told a friend of her daughter’s had ridden along on her bike just seconds before the incident.

Nicola has reported the incident to police and the RSPCA. She is appealing for more information, will be offering a small reward and can be contacted on knicola69@yahoo.co.uk.