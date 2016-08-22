LATEST: Lancashire on flood alert

More than a dozen flood alerts were in force across Lancashire at lunchtime today as heavy overnight rain continued throughout the morning.

The worst affected areas were expected to be around Garstang, Lancaster and in the Ribble Valley where a number of rivers were said to be dangerously high.

A total of 14 red warnings were issued by the Environment Agency at 12.50pm and a further 20 yellow flood alerts across the North West.

People living in areas covered by a red flood warning were advised to expect flooding and take immediate action to prevent it affecting their properties.

In the yellow areas the danger was no expected to be so immediate, although householders and businesses were told to be prepared because flooding was possible.

The rivers deemed “at risk” included the Ribble, Wyre, Lune, Hodder, Lostock, Yarrow and Douglas.

Travel was disrupted throughout the morning with standing water making driving difficult.

Some roads were impassable and traffic was having to take alternative routes.

In the Chorley area flooding on the A674 Blackburn Road at Wheelton meant drivers in both directions had to turn around.

The busy A6 at Cabus, just north of Garstang, was also affected, although vehicles were able to get through with care.

Traffic was slow on the A6 at Galgate due to surface water and one lane of the M6 southbound near to junction 34 was closed because of standing water.

On the trains, services were disrupted on the West Coast mainline this morning between Lancaster and Preston because of flooding. A bus service was laid on for passengers between the two cities.