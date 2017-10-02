Eleven good causes benefit from Chipping Steam Fair

Eleven local charities and good causes have benefited thanks to this year’s Chipping Steam Fair, when at a presentation evening £5,150 was divided between them, bringing the total donated since the fair began in 1997 to more than £100,000.

Beneficiaries this year included the Cub Scouts, Rosemere Cancer Foundation, village schools with a contribution towards a minibus, the village churches, skate park and more.

Organisers would like to thank all who support the event in any way and as the 2018 event will be the fair’s 20th year, it is hoped to make it the biggest and best yet on May 26, 27 and 28. If you are interested in helping out, please get in touch.