Fifty children (and adults) have the opportunity to tickle a tarantula or stroke a snake at a special ‘Church Goes Wild’ event being organised by St John’s, Hurst Green.

To be held at St John’s Old School Hall on Saturday, March 18 at 3pm all ages are invited to go along and meet fascinating animals from all over the world, ranging from minibeasts to scaly reptiles.

It is hoped the event will both educate and enthuse children and their families about the natural world, helping them to see the animals in a different light and understand their important roles in the earth’s ecosystem.

There’s a Jacob’s Join afterwards and the cost is £2 per child, but places need to be pre-booked, so please contact Clare Hyde on 01254 878402.

St John’s ‘Church Goes Wild’ events’ programme was set up as part of the church’s commitment to caring for the planet, under the Eco Congregation award scheme, now re- introduced as Eco Church, under which the church has gained bronze status.